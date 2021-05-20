Approximately 173 student members of the Franklin-Simpson High School Class of 2021 will take part in the school’s commencement program Sunday afternoon at Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green beginning at 4 p.m.
Franklin-Simpson High School Principal Byron Darnall said each graduating senior will receive 20 tickets to give “how they wish” to those wanting to attend the ceremony.
Darnall said a ticket from a student is required to attend.
The tickets will be distributed to the students following graduation practice on Friday morning.
Darnall said face masks are required to be worn at the ceremony. Despite recent changes in face mask requirements he said they are required at graduation due to the event being held in an education service.
The Diddle Arena doors open at 3 p.m.
Individuals who wish to see the ceremony, but are unable to attend can watch the commencement on the Franklin-Simpson Channel 9 Facebook page.
Darnall, who is in his second school year as principal at FSHS, gave his thoughts on the Class of 2021.
“I have a lot of gratitude for how they (graduates) have persevered through an unusual experience for everyone,” Darnall said. “They have handled this extremely well and they set what I believe is a great example for all of us in terms of taking things in stride. Even though it is interrupting some of the most significant moments of their public education career.”
In addition to a formal graduation ceremony, a few annual events for the seniors are returning to F-S this year.
Project Graduation, an all night chaperoned party for the graduating class, will be held at the high school overnight Sunday.
The Senior Walk will be held Tuesday, May 25 with members of the class walking through the halls of F-S High School, Franklin-Simpson Middle School and the elementary schools — Franklin, Simpson and Lincoln and will be greeted by students at the schools.
Members of the F-S Class of 2021 will also receive their actual diplomas next week, the final week of the 2020-21 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.