The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a resurfacing project that will temporarily close a section of Highway 100 in Simpson County was scheduled to begin on July 6.
Highway 100 between Highway 1008 and U.S. 31-W will be closed for about one month to resurface the road and median work.
A detour using Highway 1008 and U.S. 31-W will be in place.
Motorists should plan on extra travel time if traveling in this area.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says CSX railroad is expected to close the railroad crossing on Salmons — Blackjack Road in Simpson County for maintenance on or about Thursday, July 8.
The crossing will be closed overnight and opened during the day.
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project to replace the bridge over Sulphur Spring Creek on Sulphur Spring Road in Simpson County continues.
The bridge is closed until the end of July.
A signed detour using highways 383, 1008, 100 and 665 is in place.
