Franklin-Simpson Renaissance presents Lunchtime on the Lawn featuring live music by Tommy Johnson on Friday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn.
The Simpson County Cattlemen’s Association will be on the Courthouse square grilling ribeyes and hamburgers and offering meal combos with chips and drinks.
Those attending may bring a blanket or chair.
Announcements will be made about additional Lunchtime on the Lawn events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.