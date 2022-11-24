A Central City man received a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to rape and other charges in Simpson Circuit Court on Nov. 16.
Austin Nathaniel Piper, 23, also pleaded guilty to sodomy, use of minor under 16 in a sex performance, possess/view matter portray sexual performance by minor, distribute obscene material to minors, and sexual abuse.
Piper was also ordered placed on the lifelong sex offender registration.
A press release from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the sentence follows an investigation opened by the sheriff’s office in November 2021 after Piper reportedly had unlawful sexual contact with a minor within Simpson County.
Piper was indicted by the Simpson County grand jury on Jan. 12, 2022, and arrested six days later. He remained in custody throughout the court proceedings.
