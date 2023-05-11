The Franklin-Simpson High School Cheerleaders were the winners of two categories at the REACH organization’s second annual Lip Sync Competition held April 29 at the Goodnight Auditorium.
The F-S Cheerleaders won first place in both the Large Group and People’s Choice categories.
The other first place winners were:
Janey Garris in the 12 and under age category;
Owen England in the 13 through 19-age category;
Peggy Marklin in the 20 and up age category.
Benny and Nancy Uhls, Wes Stone and Luke Payne in the Small Group category.
Proceeds from the event benefit REACH’s Lincoln Park project.
The Lip-Sync Competition next year will be on April 27.
REACH stands for “racial equality through action and community help.”
For more information about REACH go to the REACH Franklin, KY Facebook page or call 270-223-8783.
