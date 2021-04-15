Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 42 calls during March.
As of March 31, F-S Fire Rescue had received 116 calls so far during 2021.
There was one structure fire during March, at 845 West Madison Street on March 31.
The other calls included 10 to traffic collisions including eight involving personal injury.
There were four calls each to field fires and smoke scares and two calls to assist EMS.
There was one call each to a propane release, a passenger vehicle fire, a debris fire, a carbon monoxide release at a residence, an animal rescue and an unauthorized burn.
The remaining calls were false alarms, unfounded or firefighters were canceled en route.
