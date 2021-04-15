The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force is relocating its headquarters to Simpson County.
Simpson Fiscal Court approved a motion for the county to provide office space for the drug task force headquarters during the court’s April 6 meeting.
A date for when the headquarters relocation is taking place from its current headquarters in Russellville to Franklin has not been announced.
Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes has been named chairman of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force Board of Directors.
The drug task force serves Simpson and Logan counties.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Rural Secondary Road Program projected funding allotment during the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year was presented to the court.
Simpson County available funding totals $951,973 and of the funding, $347,800 is for routine maintenance on rural secondary roads; $230,117 is for work on approximate 2.3 miles of Sulphur Spring Church Road and $205,852 is for work on almost .8 miles of Hickory Flat gold City Road.
The funding also includes $165,621 that can be used for other roadwork and $2,584 is for county judge/executive expenses. The county judge/executive expenses allotment is the same for each of Kentucky’s counties.
Two Homeland Security grants to be used by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office — one for up to $30,000 for radio equipment and one for $10,880 for 12 protective vests were given approval.
Residents can take tires for disposal to the Simpson County maintenance barn on June 10-12.
The county approved taking part in the state’s Waste Tire Management program for tire disposal.
The court approved advertising for bids to purchase asphalt and crushed stone.
The purchase of two bush hogs for the county road department at a cost of $30,313 was also approved.
A public hearing date to hear comments on the county’s use of Local Government Economic Assistance and County Road Aid funds was set for May 18 at the beginning of the regular scheduled fiscal court meeting that morning.
Hiring two seasonal public works department employees was approved.
Lynn Caudill, Ashwani Savaria and Mike Simpson were reappointed to the Simpson County Tourism Commission for three-year terms running through March 17, 2024.
And, first reading of a county budget amendment ordinance adding $110,000 to the budget for purchase of vehicles for the sheriff’s office was approved.
County ordinances must be approved on a first and second reading court vote and be published to take effect.
