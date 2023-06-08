FRANWS-06-08-23 WENDELL STEWART DRIVE

Wendell and Kelley Stewart

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

A new street in Franklin, located in Henderson Industrial Park, has been named Wendell Stewart Drive after City Commissioner Wendell Stewart, who is a Franklin native.

From his home on College Street, Stewart explained how the street name came to be. “I’ve served on the Industrial Board for a long time, and Danny Griffin, the Board Administrator, showed me a list of proposed names for new streets in Henderson Industrial Park. To my surprise, one of them had my name on it. Danny said it was in honor of my service to the Franklin community and because I had been on the Industrial Board for such a long time. He asked if they could name a street after me and I couldn’t think of any reason to say no.”

