A new street in Franklin, located in Henderson Industrial Park, has been named Wendell Stewart Drive after City Commissioner Wendell Stewart, who is a Franklin native.
From his home on College Street, Stewart explained how the street name came to be. “I’ve served on the Industrial Board for a long time, and Danny Griffin, the Board Administrator, showed me a list of proposed names for new streets in Henderson Industrial Park. To my surprise, one of them had my name on it. Danny said it was in honor of my service to the Franklin community and because I had been on the Industrial Board for such a long time. He asked if they could name a street after me and I couldn’t think of any reason to say no.”
A Franklin resident his entire life, Stewart graduated from Franklin Simpson High School, where he played football and track and was part of the state championship team in 1979-1980. “I played sports all through high school,” recalled Stewart, “and in Franklin, like in a lot of small cities, everyone knew me as a Wildcat. And once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. People never forget.”
Stewart went straight to barber college in Nashville after graduation. “After I finished that year, I could easily have stayed in Nashville, but I wanted to come back to Franklin, and I did.”
At the time, according to Stewart, there were no African American barber shops, and the industry was not yet fully integrated. Acquiring his own shop took a while. “There was an older, white gentleman who was renting a small shop downtown and I asked if I could join him. He turned me down gently and nicely.” Stewart said he now understands the man’s reasoning. “There was a huge age difference as well as a color difference. Also, he was used to working alone, with a few loyal customers. Bringing me into his shop would have involved an immense amount of change for him.”
Stewart didn’t give up and asked again a year later. “This time he told me he was about to retire, and he offered to let me buy his equipment. He said he would arrange for me to rent the building, and that he only wanted to keep his tools. I was ecstatic. It was a totally smooth transition.”
In 1985, Stewart’s Barber Shop opened and still exists today. Over the years, it has garnered local fame, now attracting, Stewart notes, some customers who recall their fathers getting haircuts there.
Stewart credits his father with inspiring his mindset to get involved. “My father said that whenever something important is about to happen, there’s a process going on. He said, ‘Go and make your voice heard in the process because once the thing happens, there’s nothing you can do about it.’ That word stayed with me ... process.”
Stewart grew up as part of a connected community. “Everybody knew everybody else’s kids, and adults would correct you if they saw you misbehaving. And there were some elevated individuals but they were just a part of us. For instance, John Johnson, the famous civil rights leader, his son was my best friend.”
Stewart’s father and mother are his heroes. “They were sharecroppers who had eighth-grade educations,” he said. “And they raised 10 children. I was number eight.” Stewart’s mother, still living, is 95, and his father passed away in 1994 at the age of 77.
Stewart first ran for city commissioner in 1998 and won. “The community really stepped up for me. But it didn’t feel like I thought it would. In that first term, I was very indecisive. I didn’t know how to talk to people.”
When he ran for re-election two years later, he lost. Stewart readily admits that his heart was not in it. “After I lost, I missed it,” Stewart said. “I sat down and had a little conversation with myself. I told myself to grow some broader shoulders.”
Two years later, in the next election, he knocked it out of the park and has since won 11 out of 13 elections, currently serving his 21st year as a city commissioner.
As a city official, Stewart emphasizes the importance of actively listening and telling the truth to constituents. “I don’t make promises,” he said. “I just commit to doing my best.”
He shares a home on College Street with his wife of five years, Kelley. Together they have four grown children and three grandchildren. Kelley, originally from Dixon, Tenn., found Franklin to be a welcoming community. “It was so much like the small town I grew up in,” she said. “Of course, I was a little anxious about my daughter adjusting, but she got involved with the Boys and Girls Club, and she’s thrived here. I’m very impressed with that organization.”
Looking to the future, Stewart believes Franklin is about to experience exciting expansion, partly due to easy access to the interstate and railroad. “Right now, our biggest challenge is securing the city’s perimeter and dealing with the enormous growth that’s about to happen,” Stewart said. “Reaching out to get community input, like with the Franklin Forward community input project, is one way of addressing this issue.”
Stewart praises Franklin’s various organizations and boards. “There are too many to remember them all,” he laughed, “but a list would have to include Planning and Zoning, the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Renaissance, the Parks Board, and the whole agricultural community, all working to ensure growth while keeping the wonderful Franklin hometown feel.”
Despite his involvement in local politics, Stewart remains committed to his barber shop. Occasionally he spots a young person who might be in the next generation of civic leaders. “I might drop in a meticulous sentence of encouragement,” he said. “But I truly believe that actions speak a lot louder than words. So, I try to say less and do more.”
