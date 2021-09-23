The Franklin Rotary Club’s 25th annual Reverse Raffle is Saturday, Sept. 25, starting at 6 pm.
Once again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be virtual and aired on Facebook Live. Last year’s event was also held virtually.
The Rotary Club is selling 300 tickets for the event for the reduced price of $100 each. Raffle tickets are available from any Franklin Rotarian.
A $5,000 grand prize along with many other prizes for ticket holders will be given throughout the event.
“Instead of the first ticket being drawn as the winner, it’s the last,” Franklin Rotary Club 2021-22 President David Jernigan said about how a reverse raffle is held. “The first ticket drawn wins their $100 back for their ticket, and throughout the drawing we’ll give away various prizes that have been donated from local merchants, local people, and then at the end the last number drawn wins $5,000.”
This is the Franklin Rotary Club’s sole fundraiser for the year to assist many local programs that benefit the community.
“The money goes to numerous charities and causes, maybe around 20,” Jernigan said. “Some of the main recipients are the Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, Imagination Library, that’s Dolly Parton’s project through Simpson County Schools, they put books in the hands of children from age zero through five; Earth Day, the Backpack program, Living Waters, we still have a Babe Ruth League baseball team that we sponsor.”
Jernigan said Rotary International was founded in 1922 and provides funding for different causes. He said the main goal of Rotary International is to eradicate Polio worldwide.
“We’re somewhere around 97 to 98% having it (Polio) eradicated,” Jernigan said. “There are still some pockets where it still occurs.”
For more information about the reverse raffle or about Rotary contact Jernigan at 270-776-0865 or at drjernigan@comcast.net.
Information about the Franklin Rotary Club is available on its Facebook page, Franklin Rotary Foundation, Inc.
