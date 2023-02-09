The frost seeding method allows seeds to be inter-seeded into undisturbed soils by scattering seed on top of the ground. The freezing and thawing action of the soil works the seeds into the soil where they can germinate. In Kentucky, the ideal time to frost seed is between February 10 and March 1, with mid-February preferred. It is important to consider what forage species can be successfully frost seeded. Seeding red and white clover is recommended using this method. While it is possible to frost seed some grass species, it is typically less successful and generally not recommended. Using this technique can reduce machine use and seeding cost.. Individual pasture characteristics should also be considered when deciding if frost seeding will be successful on your farm.

Seeding nitrogen-fixing legumes into existing grass stands will reduce nitrogen fertilizer costs and can increase pasture yields and quality. Frost seeding legumes can be very successful when performed correctly using the best suited species. Red and white clovers are the most commonly used and establish well with frost seeding. It is not recommended to frost seed alfalfa because of highly inconsistent results.

