A Franklin man was arrested on four counts of wanton endangerment — police officer after he allegedly pointed a firearm at Simpson County deputy sheriffs at his Roark Road residence on November 10.
Octavio Hernandez, 45, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of shots fired outside in the air in different directions at the residence.
The arrest citation said Hernandez was inside the residence when deputies arrived, but allegedly refused initially to exit when asked to do so multiple times.
The citation said Hernandez eventually came out the front door producing a lever action 30/30 and pointed it at four deputy sheriffs. No shots were fired and Hernandez dropped the weapon after being told to do so.
The citation also said Hernandez allegedly produced a handgun from his waistband and dropped it to the ground after which he was detained without further incident.
Deputy sheriff Shauntel Mincy made the arrest.
A two-vehicle collision on West Cedar Street at the intersection of John J. Johnson Avenue injured a Franklin woman on November 9.
Sherba J. Price, 66, was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
The Franklin Police collision report said Price was the driver of a 2005 Ford Focus involved in the collision with a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by Jeffery T. Harvey, 53, of Franklin.
The report said Price was traveling north on John J. Johnson Avenue and Harvey was east bound on West Cedar Street when their vehicles collided at about 11:35 a.m.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the collision report.
A Franklin woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop by Franklin Police at Minit Mart on Harding Road November 9.
Angela Ferguson, 48, was also charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, tampering with physical evidence and no registration plates.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest.
A Franklin man told police $4,195 worth of items was stolen from his unit at Storage Units of America on Nashville Road.
The stolen items include fishing poles, winter clothes, hand tools, a video game system with four games, stereo equipment, a suitcase and a tent.
The theft was reported October 19 and happened sometime since early July.
Lt. Robert Matthews filed the offense report.
