Jeremy Loveall had a birthday last Thursday, he’s 46, and he’s already created a legacy.
His iron-clad sculptures dot the landscape of Simpson County: two horseshoe horses named Darlene and Melvin; the Tree of Locks; a 24-foot-high butter knife, Kentucky’s largest weathervane, and of course, the famed Fork in the Road — 21 feet high and placed on a triangle of grass that splits three country roads.
According to Sumner Tourism Director Amy Ellis, “His impact on tourism in Simpson County is incalculable.”
Loveall, the welding teacher at Franklin-Simpson High School (FSHS), is a native to his core. “I went to high school here, in this shop,” said Loveall from his desk in the welding classroom. “I graduated in 1996, then went to school to be a motorcycle mechanic. I couldn’t find a job as a mechanic, so I started working as a welder at Traughber Mechanical. I stayed there for seven years, but still worked on motorcycles on the side.”
Loveall repaired the motorcycle of a man who happened to be in the Franklin-Simpson educational system. “He told me I was a born teacher,” said Loveall. “So I took a course to get certified.”
The course was in Frankfort and lasted one week. “It covered lesson plans, classroom management, and teaching skills, stuff I knew nothing about,” said Loveall. “And they had every kind of profession in there, from nurses to welders like me. So after one week of training, the school handed me a set of keys and wished me luck. Maybe they didn’t think I would last very long but that was in 2003 and now it’s 2023.”
The school system granted him ten years to get a degree, which he completed by attending night classes at Western Kentucky.
Loveall describes the art produced in his early classes as “sort of art and sort of not art.” For instance, the class rebuilt a 1917 Studebaker. “We started the project around 2010 and finished in 2014. It’s constructed out of everybody’s leftover car pieces. One year we worked on the frame and another year we attacked the body.” The finished product made the pages of a national car magazine.
The first sculpture to come out of Loveall’s welding class was the horse made of horseshoes and chains, completed in 2015. “Dan and Darlene Ware, who ran Simpson County Tourism, saw a horse sculpture in Thompkinsville and asked if I could make one. I turned it into a welding class project, named it Darlene, and gave it to the Tourism office.”
When the Wares retired from the Tourism Association, they took the horse with them. The new director, Amy Ellis, requested another horse, so the Lovall welding class built a new horse — a bigger one — and called it Melvin. “This one is named after Melvin Mitchell, a school custodian who was retiring that year. Everybody in town knows and loves Melvin.” This new horseshoe horse was placed on the square in June of 2018 and is decorated for each holiday by the Simpson County Tourism staff.
Three projects were completed by Loveall and his classes in 2018. “The Fork in the Road was finished two or three weeks before Melvin got placed on the square, which was in June. Over the summer, I was driving through some junkyards with a buddy and saw a stainless-steel mixer. I instantly knew I wanted it and why. My buddy thought I was crazy, but I said we’d cut the bottom off, put some portholes in it, make it a space capsule, and then drop it out in a field in Franklin. And that’s what we did. At 4 a.m. on the last Sunday morning in October, we placed it in a field along Highway 31-W, attached an Army surplus parachute to it, and put a flashing light on top, and then we left. About sunup, we went back to look, and there was the Simpson County Sheriff, state troopers, and a bunch of police officers, along with a crowd of people.”
The capsule made television news and, in Loveall’s words, “broke the Internet. A lot of people thought it was real at first. We even put burn marks on the bottom, and the police got a lot of calls. But by then, they knew what it was.” The space capsule, named Captain Wildcat after the school mascot, is now on display at Blackjack Sculpture Park.
The Fork in the Road, also a 2018 project, can be found on Bunch Road adorning a grassy triangle that separates the properties of three different people. 21 feet tall and weighing 680 pounds, it was planted into a ton of concrete. “My buddy’s dad could see it out of his bedroom window until he passed away,” said Loveall. “We thought he would enjoy it, and he called us regularly to let us know if it had visitors.”
A 2022 Loveall addition to Sculpture Park in Blackjack is Kentucky’s largest weathervane, entitled Soaring Over Blackjack. It’s 25 feet high and made from an HP-9 glider from the 1960s. The pole it sits on once held the lights at James Mathews stadium, and the weathervane is anchored in 12,000 pounds of concrete that extends ten feet below the ground. The weathervane functions, moving to face the wind with the slightest breeze.
Loveall, the adventurer, first made the news at the age of 28, when he took a motorcycle trip from Florida to Alaska. “It was spurred by the death of a friend,” he said. “I just decided I wasn’t going to live a life of regret.”
In 2021, retired firefighter Todd Bannon and Loveall drove a car they built, the Flowmaster, to the Bonneville Speedway for Speed Week. The Flowmaster resembled a huge muffler on
wheels decorated with a giant Meineke sign. “There was no top, no doors but we drove it to Albuquerque, went north, and then came home by way of Highway 50, across Kansas and Oklahoma.” The journey, and the car, made Bonneville history, not an easy feat.
The life of adventure is far from over. Last summer Loveall took a trip to Europe but in his own inimitable style. “I did the British Isles with the Travel Club,” he said, “and then I got a motorcycle and drove it through France, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. I made a 2,000-mile circle.”
Loveall says he usually has about twenty students who take welding all four years of high school. “Some of them go into the SKY FAME program,” said Loveall, “and come out equipped as professionals two or three years after high school graduation.”
SKY FAME is the Southcentral Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, a partnership of regional manufacturers that have implemented a work-and-learn program to create a pipeline of highly skilled workers.
Not every student enters welding class as an art enthusiast, admits Loveall. “But most of them get a little more excited as a project develops. After all, who doesn’t want to sneak a space capsule into a field at four o’clock in the morning?”
Loveall has many plans for upcoming projects, but, he says, “they’re all on the down-low. I’m not telling anyone what I have planned for next year’s class. But it’s more than equal to anything we’ve already done.”
As stated before, Jeremy Loveall is 46 and he’s already created a legacy.
But he’s just getting started.
