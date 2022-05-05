A Bowling Green man was arrested following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on April 25.
Dalton Nicholas Coleman, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, drug paraphernalia buy or possession, possession of marijuana and three traffic violations.
The arrest citation said items were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle driven by Coleman followed by the arrest.
The citation said the items included pills identified as a schedule two controlled substance for which Coleman does not have a prescription, two cut straws and a pill crusher along with a bag containing suspected marijuana and a suspected marijuana pipe.
A passenger of the vehicle was cited for possession of marijuana.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrest at 7:45 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Springfield, Tennessee man on three drug charges following a traffic stop on Anand Drive located off 31-W South on April 24.
Quinn L. Hyde, 49, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
He was also charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance, tampering with physical evidence and three traffic violations.
The arrest citation said a digital scale, a green leafy substance and a bag containing a white powdery substance were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle driven by Hyde.
The citation said Hyde allegedly attempted to hide a bag of suspected cocaine that was allegedly found in the sheriff’s office vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 12:30 a.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Glasgow man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — second offense — methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Nashville Road at Flying J Travel Center on April 24.
Westley T. Graves, 23, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance — security and three traffic violations.
The arrest citation said a glass smoking pipe containing residue was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest at about 12:35 a.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Russellville man following an attempted traffic stop on April 19.
Vernon Eugene Lee, 52, is charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, possession of marijuana, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance fourth or greater offense, driving DUI suspended license — third offense — aggravator circumstance.
He was also charged with four traffic violations.
The arrest citation said Lee allegedly refused to stop the vehicle he was driving for an attempted traffic stop on Sulphur Spring Church Road and drove onto Harris School Road where the vehicle went straight through a curve and into a cornfield. The vehicle then became disabled.
The citation said a suspected marijuana grinder and a green leafy substance were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrest at about 2:35 p.m.
