Opening day enrollment in the Simpson County School System for the 2021-22 school year was 99 students less than opening day last school year.
Wednesday’s opening day enrollment totaled 2,853 students compared to opening day enrollment for the 2020-21 school year, which totaled 2,952.
Simpson Elementary was the only school in the system to have an increase in opening day enrollment with 732 students, which was an increase of 27 from last year.
Each of the remaining five schools in the system saw decreases in opening day enrollment.
The opening day enrollments at the remaining schools were Franklin-Simpson High School — 778, a decrease of 19; F-S Middle School — 657, a decrease of 59; West Campus — 50, a decrease of 19; Franklin Elementary — 223, a decrease of 15 and Lincoln Elementary — 413, a decrease of 14.
Enrollment in the school system typically sees fluctuation the first few days of a school year.
