U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker will be in Franklin on Thursday, March 3.
Booker, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the May primary for U.S. Senator, will be at Dueling Grounds Distillery at 208 Harding Road from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Booker’s stop in Franklin is part of his “Kentucky New Deal” tour.
