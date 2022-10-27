COMMUNITY EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS
OCT. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive Friday in Auburn
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held on Oct. 28 from noon until 6 p.m. Friday at the New Friendship Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 5030 Friendship Road in Auburn. Call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule an appointment.
Chili Supper at New Salem Lodge 462
New Salem Lodge Number 462 will host a Chili Supper and Live Auction Friday, Oct. 28 at the lodge hall at 821 Salem Road beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to chili, soups will also be available. The cost is $5 per person with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the lodge’s scholarship programs. Everyone is invited.
Trunk-or-Treat
Franklin-Simpson Nursing & Rehab will host a Trunk-or-Treat event, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at its 414 Robey Street location.
OCT. 29
Food Giveaway Saturday at Harristown Church of Christ
The next Simpson County Churches of Christ Food Give Away will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 a.m. at the Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St. Those in need may drive by and pick up the food — first come, first served. For more information, call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
OCT. 29
Haunted House & Carnival
Greentree Child Care is hosting a kid-friendly haunted house and carnival on Oct. 29 from 5-9 p.m. with games, hands-on activities, treats, prizes, and scares. There is a $5 admission and the event is open to the public.
OCT. 31
Trick-or-Treating Hours
Trick or Treating in Franklin will begin Monday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. The hours were set by the Franklin City Commission.
NOV. 1
History Society to have Jemima Boone
Simpson County’s Historical Society will present Betsy Smith as Jemima Boone: The First Kentuckian on Nov. 1. She will make a presentation while playing the character of Boone. The public is invited to the 6:30 p.m. event at the History Center. Jemima Boone was the fourth child of Daniel and Rebecca Bryan Boone and was born in the Sugar Tree Creek area of Rowan County, N.C., on Oct. 4, 1762. Typical of pioneers in the era, she endured heartbreak and suffering almost unimaginable to modern Americans, including the murders of her family members, being kidnapping by Indians, attacks on settlements, and being shot. In 1777, Jemima married Flanders Callaway, a union that lasted nearly 50 years. Jemima and Flanders, along with the other members of her family, settled in the Femme Osage Valley in an area that became Marthasville, Mo.
NOV. 5
Girl Scout Yard Sale
Girl Scout Troop 547 (ages 7th-11th grade) is planning a trip to Costa Rica in June 2024. The troop is planning a yard sale which is one of many fundraisers they do to help raise funds for the trip. The yard sale will be Nov. 5th from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the FSMS gymnasium. There will be clothing, furniture, toys, home decor, shoes, jewelry, appliances, and more.
NOV. 12
Scout troop sponsoring ‘Parents Night Out’
Simpson County Girl Scout Troop 547 is hosting “Parents Night Out” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Agricultural Building at the Franklin-Simpson Jim Roberts Community Park. Drop-off starts at 5:30 p.m. A health history form will need to be completed for each child. The cost is $20 per child for the first two children and $50 for three children. Cost includes games, arts and crafts, story time, and a spaghetti supper. Most of the girls are first aid and CPR certified and also babysitting certified by The Medical Center. Adult chaperones will be present. For more information, contact Amber Huggins at 615-974-5155.
Managing Grief and Loss Group Meets Twice a Month
Managing Grief and Loss Gathering is a meeting where those who are experiencing grief or any other significant loss can come together for comfort, support, and strength. Grief is a journey no one wants to take but everyone will at some point. If your Grief Journey has just started or if you have been on it for a while, this group exists to offer comfort, support, and strength. The group meets each second and fourth Thursday of the month from six until seven p.m. at the Cornerstone Building on West Kentucky Avenue in Franklin.
A Tuna Christmas
As part of their Retro Series, The F-S Arts Council will be presenting “A Tuna Christmas” on Dec. 9,10,11 at the Goodnight Auditorium in Franklin. In this hilarious sequel to Greater Tuna, it’s Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas. Radio station OKKK news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the annual lawn-display contest. In other news, voracious Joe Bob Lipsey’s production of A Christmas Carol is jeopardized by unpaid electric bills. Many colorful Tuna denizens, some you will recognize from Greater Tuna and some appearing here for the first time, join in the holiday fun. A Tuna Christmas is a total delight for all seasons, and even audiences who have not seen Greater Tuna will enjoy this laugh-filled evening. Tickets will go on sale soon so stay tuned!
