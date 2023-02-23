The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police Department with assistance from the Kentucky State Police have arrested Robert Watkins, 4312 Anna Sandhill Road, Bowling Green, Ky., age 32.
Watkins is being charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class C Felony (Fentanyl Derivatives); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class B Felony (Fentanyl Derivatives) (Hand Gun Enhancement); Trafficking in Marijuana less than 8oz (Hand Gun Enhancement); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class B Felony (Methamphetamine) (Hand Gun Enhancement); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class B Felony (Cocaine) (Hand Gun Enhancement); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Class C Felony (Cocaine) (Hand Gun Enhancement), and Receiving Stolen Property, Class D Felony (Stolen Handgun)
Following a joint investigation of an overdose death last week by Bowling Green Police Department (BGPD) and DTF, information was developed indicating the accused was trafficking in M-30 pills, “The Fentanyl Pill.” A covert M-30 purchase of 25 tablets was conducted from the accused. This covert purchase led to his arrest by KSP on Feb. 17, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. in a business parking lot, 3954 KY 185 North of Bowling Green. At 2:15 p.m. a search warrant was executed at 4312 Anna Sandhill Road (accused residence) by BGPD. Detectives from BGPD and DTF conducted a thorough search of the residence following entry by BGPD.
Seized from his residence were 290 Fentanyl Pills/M-30, 75 Xanax Tablets, 53 Grams of Marijuana, 50.4 Grams of Cocaine, 10 Grams of Meth, 1 stolen Handgun, 1 additional handgun, and $17,200 in cash.
M-30 pills, “The Fentanyl Pill” is an extremely dangerous substance and has resulted in many overdose deaths.
The accused is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in Warren District Court.
This is another example of all law enforcement agencies in our community working together to stem the flow of Fentanyl into Bowling Green and Warren County.
