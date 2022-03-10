Local high school students recently competed in the Rotary Club of Franklin’s 2022 Speech Contest. First place winner is Cameron Huggins, a 9th grade student at Franklin Simpson High School. Second place was awarded to Alex Otto, a 12th grade student at Faith Baptist Academy, and third place honors went to Bailey Wilson, a 12th grade student at FSHS. Also participating was Ebbaney Word, a 12th grade student at Faith Baptist Academy. Cash prizes were awarded to the three top finishers.
Contest participants composed their speeches around Rotary International’s 2021-22 theme, “Serve to Change Lives.” Drawing on their personal experiences, they delivered speeches between five and eight minutes in length and were judged on delivery, originality, and content.
Huggins will now advance to the five-club Sectional Contest to be held next month. Finals will be held as part of Rotary District 6710’s District Conference in May.
