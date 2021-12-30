A Simpson County Deputy Sheriff graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy on Dec. 16.
Skyler Hicks was among the 36 members of class 522.
The graduates received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over a 20-week period.
Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
A link to information about the graduation is on the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.