Franklin's future development discussed at Community Conversation

Ryan Holmes, of EHI Consultants, speaks to participants of a Community Conversation about Franklin’s new Comprehensive Plan, Franklin forward 2040 held April 20 at the Franklin First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center.

 Photo by Keith Pyles.

A total of 54 people signed in to take part in a Franklin Forward 2040 Community Conversation held at the Christian Life Center of the Franklin First United Methodist Church on April 20.

The Community Conversation is part of the process to develop a new Franklin Comprehensive Plan, Franklin Forward 2040.

