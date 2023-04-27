Franklin's future development discussed at Community Conversation

A total of 54 people signed in to take part in a Franklin Forward 2040 Community Conversation held at the Christian Life Center of the Franklin First United Methodist Church on April 20.
The Community Conversation is part of the process to develop a new Franklin Comprehensive Plan, Franklin Forward 2040.
The state requires an updated comprehensive plan every five years. Franklin’s plan was last updated in 2010.
A comprehensive plan has been described as a plan to a community’s growth.
Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell said the process to put together a new comprehensive plan “is about half way” complete and that a new plan should be ready “by September or October.”
Ed Holmes and Ryan Holmes, both of EHI Consultants, then briefly reviewed the process for developing a new comprehensive plan.
EHI Consulting is the firm hired by the city to help develop a new comprehensive plan.
Those at the event were seated at different tables, with about six at each table, and asked to draw on a map of Franklin where they wanted different types of future development such as residential, industrial, commercial etc …
Some at the event voiced concerns relating to the maps on each table not outlining specific types of existing development outside the Franklin city limits, making it difficult to indicate where future development should be located.
EHI will present the results to the city’s comprehensive plan advisory committee.
The next Franklin Forward 2040 events are another community conversation on June 1 and a public meeting on June 20. Both are currently scheduled to be held at the Roxy Theater on Main Street in downtown Franklin beginning at 6 p.m.
The events are billed as allowing the public to share ideas on Franklin and Simpson County and explore how the community will grow together.
For more information contact Tammie Carey at City Hall at 270-482-5528 or by email at tammie.carey@franklinky.org.
