A brand new traffic signal on KY 100 in Simpson County became operational Tuesday of this week. The new signal has been installed at the intersection of KY 100, Page Drive, and Garvin Lane.
Crews were out in the early morning hours putting down pavement markings for the new signal. Message boards have been put in place to inform motorists of the new signal. Motorists should use caution as it will take time for people to adjust to the new signal.
