An opening reception for the photography exhibit “Our DNA” will be held at The Gallery on the Square in downtown Franklin on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The exhibit consists of photography by Neilson Hubbard, of Franklin.
From the artist:
“Our DNA is an exhibit of simple portraits telling a story of intimacy and connection. It shows the vulnerability and spirit that we all process and share. Being a native Mississippian, I have spent the last several years visiting the Delta, meeting people, and taking these types of portraits. When I moved with my family to Franklin, I wanted to document some of the wonderful people we were meeting in the same way. This exhibit is to celebrate the people of Franklin and the surrounding south.... to celebrate seeing one another for what we have in common as well as how we are unique. This is our DNA.”
Neilson Hubbard is an American record producer, film director, film producer, singer-songwriter, and photographer. He produced Mary Gauthier’s Grammy-nominated album, Rifles & Rosary Beads.
He directs and produces music videos and documentaries through his company, Neighborhoods Apart, which produced the Orphan Brigade’s (Hubbard’s band) documentary and soundtrack, The Orphan Brigade: Soundtrack to a Ghost Story, which won a number of awards. He is currently in production on the documentary for John Prine and his record label, OhBoy Records with his video partner, Joshua Britt, a native of Franklin.
