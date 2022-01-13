Simpson County U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced that winner’s Robbie Cothern of Franklin was elected to represent her local administrative areas (LAA) during the recent county committee election.
Drew Snider, of Franklin, will serve as the first alternate.
“County Committee members are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA,” said Sherri Brown, county executive director. “They help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers. All recently elected county committee members will take office in January 2022 and will be joining the existing committee.”
Every FSA office is served by a county committee made up of local farmers, ranchers and foresters who are elected by local producers. Other members currently serving on the FSA county committee include Mike Stratton and Jeremy Robertson. Mary Helen Bunton serves on the FSA county committee as a minority advisor.
County committee members impact the administration of FSA within a community by applying their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, emergency programs and eligibility.
County committee members provide a service to local producers through their decision making and ensure the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties. They are accountable to the Secretary of Agriculture. Members conduct hearings and reviews as requested by the state committee, ensure that underserved farmers, ranchers and foresters are fairly represented, make recommendations to the state committee on existing programs, monitor changes in farm programs and inform farmers of the purpose and provisions of FSA programs. They also assist with outreach and inform underserved producers such as beginning farmers, ranchers and foresters about FSA opportunities.
For more information, visit the FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/elections or contact the Simpson County FSA office at 270-586-4732.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.