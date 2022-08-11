The 40th annual Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Garden Spot 5K Run & Walk presented by Med Center Health-The Medical Center at Franklin will be Saturday.
More than 500 people took part in last year’s event, and about 500 are expected again this year.
The race will begin and end on College Street in front of Franklin First United Methodist Church. The run begins at 7:30 a.m. The walk begins at 7:32 a.m.
The same course for the race is being used again this year. The mostly flat course is through a residential area in south Franklin.
Streets along the course will be closed from about 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Residents living along the course needing to move their vehicle need to do so before 7 a.m. Residents living on College Street are asked not to park on the street beginning Friday night.
A message will be sent on the Code Red alert system advising people of the course.
The registration fee for the run or walk is $30. Registration ends at 6:45 a.m. on race day. Registration cannot be accepted after 6:45 a.m. due to entries being put in a computer for electronic timing by Three Way Racing of Louisville, which again is timing the race.
Registration is available online at runsignup.com and enter the Garden Spot Franklin, Kentucky and then follow the instructions, or contact the F-S Chamber of Commerce office or register on the downtown square the morning of the race, again before 6:45 a.m.
T-shirts will be available for those who register on a first-come, first-serve basis. Swag bags will also be given to those who register. The swag bags contents include discount coupons for use at Franklin businesses.
Virtual racing is also available again this year.
Awards will be given in 14 different age categories following the run/walk. “There is a category for everybody, basically,” Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said during an interview with Brian Davis of WFKN radio (1220 AM).
Trophies will be awarded to winners of race challenges between teams from industries, churches and schools. Sign up for the challenges has ended.
Thurmond said participants registering for the run can walk; however, those registering to walk cannot run. “The definition of a walk is one foot has to be on the ground at all times. When you run, you go airborne, every step you go airborne. When you are walking you always make contact with earth.” he said. “If you think you might want to run some, register as a runner then walk as you need to. If you think you’re not going to run at all, obviously register as a walker.”
Once again this year’s run/walk is a Bowling Green Roadrunners grand prix event, which Thurmond said means those participants receive points. He also said “which is also a compliment to our race and how the race is run.”
Baby strollers with runners are allowed in the race. Dogs are not allowed.
About 100 volunteers are expected to be on hand to help with the event.
The Garden Spot Kids Fun Run for children 10 and under is Friday in downtown Franklin beginning at 6 p.m.
There is no charge to participate and there is no pre-registration. Signup begins at about 5:30 p.m. on College Street in the area beside City Hall.
Each participant receives a medal and a coupon for a free kid’s scoop of ice cream at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.
Parents can walk on the sidewalk along the route during the fun run.
For more information about either event, contact the F-S Chamber of Commerce in the Goodnight House, or call 270-586-7609 or send an email to sthurmond@f-schamber.com. There is also a place on runsignup.com for questions.
Contributing sponsors are City of Franklin, Franklin Bank & Trust, Franklin Favorite, Franklin Precision Industry, Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, German American Bank, Kentucky Downs — The Mint, Legacy Group Properties, NHK New Mather Metals, Price Less IGA, Simpson County Fiscal Court, South Central Bank, South Central Kentucky Community & Technical College and Wilkins Eye Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.