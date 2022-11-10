The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man after he allegedly fled from law enforcement following a traffic stop November 5.
Dameon D. Rigsby, 41, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, second or more offense, (less than four grams cocaine); tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot) and two counts of wanton endangerment — second degree — police officer.
Rigsby was also charged with four traffic violations.
The arrest citation said after the traffic stop on South Railroad Street Rigsby allegedly drove off and moments later exited the vehicle and ran down Macedonia Road to Breckenridge Street where he went into a backyard and taken into custody.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest.
A Joelton, Tennessee man was charged with fleeing or evading police (on foot) after he allegedly ran from a Simpson County deputy sheriff and into traffic on Nashville Road on the night of October 31.
Brian C. Miles, 34, was also arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
The arrest citation said the sheriff’s office was called to Avery’s Kratom Barrel where Miles had been for several hours. The citation said staff asked that Miles and two other people be removed from the property.
The citation also said while Miles was being questioned he allegedly fled on foot and ran into on coming traffic on Nashville Road and was apprehended in the roadway.
And, the citation said while in the middle of the road a bystander waved traffic down with a flashlight to help keep the arresting deputy sheriff/detective Cory Jones and Miles from being struck by a vehicle.
The citation did not say if charges were placed against the other two individuals who were at the business.
A Franklin man was arrested after Franklin Police responded to a burglary in progress at Storage Units of America on Nashville Road on October 26.
James Aubrey Carter, 21, was charged with burglary — third degree and criminal trespassing — second-degree.
The arrest citation said the property manager told police a passenger vehicle allegedly loaded with several stolen items was about to leave the property. Police stopped the vehicle in the Dollar Tree parking.
The citation said Carter was allegedly the driver and another man a passenger of the vehicle that contained several boxes and items.
The arrest citation said through the investigation it was revealed this was allegedly the second trip from the storage units and that a speaker, game consoles and other items were allegedly recovered from a residence where Carter and the other man in the vehicle were staying.
The citation did not say if charges were placed against the other man in the vehicle.
Dtective Canaan Scott made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a Bowling Green man on a drug possession charge October 30.
Tony R. Belcher, 46, was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
The arrest was made at T-Mart on South Main Street while police were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oak Hills Lane.
The arrest citation said the vehicle allegedly matched the description of the vehicle involved in the investigation.
Officer Tim Summers made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance -hydrocodone on October 28.
David W. Herrington, 61, was also charged with prescription controlled substance not in proper container, criminal littering and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
The arrest was made on Walker Street after arresting deputy sheriff Quintin Wright inquired about Herrington who was walking with a limp along the street while pushing a bicycle.
A Franklin man has been charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Alex Farron Bogle, 38 was charged in an arrest warrant served by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on October 27.
