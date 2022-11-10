The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man after he allegedly fled from law enforcement following a traffic stop November 5.

Dameon D. Rigsby, 41, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, second or more offense, (less than four grams cocaine); tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot) and two counts of wanton endangerment — second degree — police officer.

