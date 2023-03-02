A Franklin Forward 2040 public meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7 at the Roxy Theater on Main Street in downtown Franklin beginning at 6 p.m.
The public meetings for the Franklin Forward initiative will be consultant-led, formal gatherings that are organized to discuss specific issues or topics of concern.
The meetings will be used to disseminate information and gather feedback from the community on particular issues.
The public meetings may involve presentations, question and answer sessions or open forums.
The public meetings are part of the process to develop a new Franklin Comprehensive Plan, Franklin Forward 2040.
