A Franklin Forward 2040 public meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7 at the Roxy Theater on Main Street in downtown Franklin beginning at 6 p.m.

The public meetings for the Franklin Forward initiative will be consultant-led, formal gatherings that are organized to discuss specific issues or topics of concern.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.