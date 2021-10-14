Simpson County had 3,085 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the report issued Friday, Oct. 8 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County’s cases include 2,681 recoveries and 48 deaths leaving 356 active cases.
There had been 49,571 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, which includes 42,837 recoveries and 644 deaths leaving 6,090 active cases.
The district health department says 51.72% of Simpson County’s total population had a COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct. 8. Those who had been vaccinated in Simpson County that are older than 18 was 64% and 90.17% are older than 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.