An investigation is ongoing regarding two car fires which happened within blocks of one another at approximately the same time on Saturday, May 15.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue was called to the first fire at 403 Pelham Street at 5:30 a.m. and while there was called to the other fire at 514 Walker Avenue.
F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said both cars were destroyed. The cars were a Honda Civic on Pelham Street and a Mercury Sable on Walker Avenue.
The names of the cars’ owners were not available.
Goodrum said the cause of the fires is suspicious in nature and being investigated as intentional. He said Franklin Police and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, more commonly known as ATF, are conducting the investigation.
No one was injured at either fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.