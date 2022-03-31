The Franklin City Commission heard first reading of an ordinance increasing the mayor and city commissioners salaries for the first time in some 15 years at their meeting on March 28. No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The increases would take effect January 1. Salary increases cannot take effect during a sitting commissioner’s term in office.
If the ordinance is approved on a second reading vote, a city commissioner’s salary, beginning with the next term of the city commission, would be $15,000 per year and the mayor’s would be $30,000 per year.
A city commissioner’s current salary is $12,000 per year and the mayor’s is $24,000.
Both salaries are below the amount allowed by the Department of Local Government based on cost of living rates in recent years.
The city commission adopted resolutions approving the Simpson County Strategic Plan and Barren River Regional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The Barren River Area Development District prepared the five-year strategic plan, which includes county-level data and city-level data along with goals and objectives.
A group of community leaders began meeting with representatives of the area development district in January 2021 to discuss needs, plans and concerns for the community. The planning process included three public meetings.
The Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is the official Mitigation Plan for Franklin and replaces the current plan that expires April 27.
A Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Hazard Mitigation Plan is required for local jurisdictions to be eligible to receive certain federal mitigation funding.
The commission adopted second and final reading of an ordinance approving the inter-local agreement with Simpson Fiscal Court for the purchase of new emergency communication equipment for emergency agencies in both the city and county.
Commissioners approved second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning 36.61 acres on the east side of Harding Road and south side of Macedonia Road from agriculture to single family residential.
Also approved was second and final reading of an amendment to the city budget to reflect changes in revenue and appropriations in the budget.
First reading of another rezoning ordinance was heard. The ordinance rezones some 86.5 acres on the north side of North Street from industrial to single family residential.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
Commissioners authorized City Manager Kenton Powell to serve as a codes enforcement official and enforce the city’s property maintenance codes and other related ordinances in the event the codes enforcement officer is absent.
Approval was given to apply for grant funding from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security to buy 11 body armor vests for the Franklin Police Department. Total cost of the vests is $8,800. The city is requesting $7,315 in funding for the vests, which is the maximum the grant will provide.
The commission also approved the online sale of surplus city vehicles.
