The Franklin City Commission is proposing a two-tenths of one-cent increase in property tax rates this year.
Commissioners heard first reading at their July 25 meeting of an ordinance setting this year’s property tax rate at 12 cents. The 2021 tax rate was 11.8 cents.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
This year’s proposed property tax rate is two tenths of one cent lower than the 2020 rate of 12.2 cents, which was among the 20% lowest rates in Kentucky.
The tax rates are based on per $100 of assessed value.
The proposed 12 cents rate will generate $1,213,337 in real and personal property tax revenue.
A public hearing is required because of the proposed tax rate being expected to generate 4% more revenue than last year’s rate. The public hearing will be held at the commission’s Aug. 22 meeting.
This year’s compensating tax rate is 11.2 cents and would generate $1,132,448.
The compensating rate generates about the same amount of revenue as the previous year’s tax rate.
The commission approved second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning approximately 7.7 acres on the east side of Garvin Lane and north side of Highway 100 East from interstate interchange district to highway business.
A mixed-use commercial development is planned at the site.
Commissioners heard first reading of an ordinance rezoning approximately 20.5 acres on 31-W North from agriculture to heavy industrial.
Warehouses and distribution centers are planned for the site that is immediately west of 6007 Bowling Green Road, the address listed for Pinnacle Agriculture.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended both zone changes.
The commission approved the purchase of property on 31-W South, next to Lottoland, for $30,000 to install a new lift station for the sewer system.
In addition, commissioners approved the purchase of property on West Madison Street for $110,000. The property is next to where a new Franklin Police station is being constructed. No announcement was made how the property will be used.
The commission approved revisions to the Franklin Police Department policies and procedures manual related to the department’s multi-year plan.
Also approved were agreements for services with REACH of Franklin and Simpson County Friends of the Shelter. The agreements are required in order for organizations to receive city funding.
And, approval was given to transfer a vehicle from the police department to the F-S Human Rights Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.