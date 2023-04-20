The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center serves the ten-county BRADD region providing services to child sexual abuse victims by offering a safe, child-friendly location where professionals work together to pursue justice and offer treatment.
The Child Advocacy Center will host an awards celebration, honoring local partners for their dedication to child-victim services. The awards will be held on April 21st at 9:30 a.m. at the Child Advocacy Center. BRACAC will host the celebration, and breakfast will be provided for those invited to attend. All MDT members are invited to support the recipients. We will also be celebrating our Legendary Partner Jodi Chambers, Victim Advocate, Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office — 38th Judicial Circuit as well. We can’t wait to honor everyone.
2023 Honors Day AwardsThe Excellence Award for Compassion honors a member of the Barren River Area Multidisciplinary Team who has demonstrated exceptional compassion to children and their families.
Recipients
Jess Parry, Bowling Green Police Department Criminal Investigations
Department Detective and Lauren Kummer, Warren County Public Schools District Mental Health Counselor
The Excellence Award for Teamwork honors a member of the Barren River Area Multidisciplinary Team whose performance demonstrates commitment to exceptional professionalism and team collaboration.
Recipients
Hart County DCBS Investigative Team and Mike Nichols
Hart County Assistant Attorney, Kori Beck Bumgarner
Wes Medley, Kentucky State Police Post #3 Detective Sergeant
The Excellence Award for Diligence honors a member of the Barren River Area Multidisciplinary Team who has demonstrated exceptional diligence in seeking justice for children and their families.
Adam Bow, Barren County Sheriff’s Office Detective
Travis Frank, Franklin Police Department Detective
Resa Gardner, Assistant CWA, 43rd Judicial Circuit
The Community Advocate Award honors a member of the Barren River Area Multidisciplinary Team who holds the title of advocate. This person can be an advocate with law enforcement, prosecution, or other community partners who demonstrates exceptional commitment to the safety and well-being of children.
Micah Reese, Victim Advocate, 43rd Judicial Circuit
Michael Doss, Victim Advocate, 49th Judicial Circuit
The Volunteer of the Year Award honors a volunteer who has made invaluable contributions toward the center’s mission.
For further questions about the Awards Ceremony, please contact the Coordinator of Multidisciplinary Team Response, Christine Wood: C.wood@bracac.org
