The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center serves the ten-county BRADD region providing services to child sexual abuse victims by offering a safe, child-friendly location where professionals work together to pursue justice and offer treatment.

The Child Advocacy Center will host an awards celebration, honoring local partners for their dedication to child-victim services. The awards will be held on April 21st at 9:30 a.m. at the Child Advocacy Center. BRACAC will host the celebration, and breakfast will be provided for those invited to attend. All MDT members are invited to support the recipients. We will also be celebrating our Legendary Partner Jodi Chambers, Victim Advocate, Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office — 38th Judicial Circuit as well. We can’t wait to honor everyone.

