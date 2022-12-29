Simpson Fiscal Court approved first reading of ordinances repealing the existing transient room tax and enacting a new transient room tax at their Dec. 20 meeting.
If the ordinances are approved on second reading votes, the transient room tax would be collected from not only motels and hotels in Simpson County, but also from other short term rental locations such as bed and breakfasts, campgrounds, and others at private residences.
The current transient room tax ordinance does not allow for collecting the tax from the additional short-term rentals.
State legislators in 2022 adopted a new law allowing collection of the tax from the additional short-term rentals.
If approved, the transient room tax rate would remain at 3% of the gross rent for every occupancy of a suite, room, or rooms charged and collected.
The Simpson County Tourism Commission collects the transient room tax and uses the funds to promote tourism and tourist activities in Simpson County.
During the transient room tax discussion, Simpson County Tourism Director Amy Ellis said the tourism office will relocate from its current location in the Goodnight House, to a building on Cedar Street on the square next to the county clerk’s office.
Ellis said work will be done to the building on the square before the move that she hopes will happen in March or April. She also said the move is being made to give the tourism office more visibility and more space.
“I don’t feel like we have the visibility that we need,” Ellis said when discussing the move. “It’s ok for the locals to know where we are, but that’s not what tourism is about, tourism is about the people who are coming here to visit. So we need to be a little bit more visible.
She said tourism will maintain a satellite office at the Sandford Duncan Inn on 31-W South and that the log cabin on Steele Road owned by the tourism commission will be sold. The tourism office was at one time housed in the log cabin before moving to its current location in the Goodnight House.
A county budget amendment ordinance that adds a $2.4 million grant to be used for the Eddings Road and Highway 100 widening and improvement project, was approved on a second and final reading vote.
Approval was given to an agreement allowing the county to receive federal funding of $78,500, which will be used by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.
The drug task force serves Simpson and Logan Counties and is headquartered in Franklin.
Ashley Sharer was reappointed to four-year term on the Goodnight Memorial Library Board.
