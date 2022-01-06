Simpson County had 3,758 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Dec. 29.
Simpson County had 3,220 recoveries and 69 deaths attributed to COVID-19 leaving 469 active cases.
There had been 58,269 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, 50,147 recoveries and 846 deaths leaving 7,276 active cases.
The district health department says 53.79% of Simpson County’s population had a COVD-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.