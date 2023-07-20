Scott Waste Services, LLC garbage collection base rates are increasing five% in the city of Franklin beginning August 1. The rates are charged on a monthly basis.
The residential rate, including recycling, increases 90 cents and will be $18.83. The residential senior rate increases 81 cents and will be $16.94. The commercial rate increases $1.28 and will be $26.78.
The increase was announced at the July 10 Franklin City Commission meeting. No vote is required on the annual rate increase due to being in accordance with the franchise agreement between the city and Scott Waste, LLC.
The increase was supposed to take effect July 1; however, the city was not notified in time pushing the start of the increase back to August 1.
The increase is based on the Consumer Price Index, also known as the CPI.
Also at the meeting commissioners approved one ordinance and heard first reading of another ordinance.
The ordinance that was approved following second and final reading rezones approximately 3.972 acres on the west side of 31-W North from Ag (agriculture) to R1-S (single-family residential). The site is three-tenths of one mile south of Patton Road.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change, which is in agreement with the community’s comprehensive plan.
The ordinance heard on first reading changes the name of Brick Street to Jay Lane Savage Street.
If approved on a second reading vote the street will be renamed in memory and honor of Savage, who was a lifelong Franklin resident. He passed away on Sept. 18, 2019.
Savage served more than 20 years on the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission serving many of those years as vice chairman and chairman of that commission.
The ordinance changing the street name says Savage also worked as a volunteer to improve the F-S Parks System by doing concrete work, bricking, and helping build pavilions at the Breckinridge, Lincoln, and Community parks and was also a founding member of a local charitable organization known as the Gentlemen’s Unlimited Club.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
It was announced that the city has been awarded a $43,000 Kentucky Office of Homeland Security Grant to be used on a cybersecurity project.
The project involves hiring a contractor to develop, implement and test cyber security response plans as well as implementing other cybersecurity measures in order to enhance the city’s security.
Franklin-Simpson Tourism Director Amy Ellis and Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Deavers reported on the Independence Day Parade held in downtown Franklin on July 4.
Parade sponsors, volunteers, and others involved in the event were recognized.
“There are several people we really would like to thank. Everybody that participated, we are really grateful,” Ellis said. “It has grown and grown.”
This was the third Independence Day Parade in Franklin.
Deavers said, “We had roughly 50 entries so this year we had a parade that lasted 52 minutes. We were excited about that.”
Tammie Carey, who is the City of Franklin Director of Community Relations, worked with Ellis and Deavers to organize and plan the parade.
U.S. military veterans from the community were honored as the parade’s Grand Marshals.
T.J. Burnett was sworn in as a new Franklin Police officer; however, Burnett is not new to the Franklin Police Department having served previously with the department.
Jon Zambrano was recognized as a new city employee and the commission approved hiring Jessica VanCleave and James Scharklet as pretreatment/lab technicians at the wastewater treatment facility.
