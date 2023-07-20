Scott Waste Services, LLC garbage collection base rates are increasing five% in the city of Franklin beginning August 1. The rates are charged on a monthly basis.

The residential rate, including recycling, increases 90 cents and will be $18.83. The residential senior rate increases 81 cents and will be $16.94. The commercial rate increases $1.28 and will be $26.78.

