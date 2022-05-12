Simpson County government’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 operating budget is some $4.5 million more than the original budget adopted for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
The county’s proposed balanced budget totals $18,940,660. The adopted balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 was $14,482,198.
The additional funds in the proposed 22-23 budget includes $2,541,983 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funding, also known as ARPA, is from the federal government to help local governments in COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts.
Revenue and appropriations are balanced in each fund contained in the proposed Fiscal Year 22-23 budget.
The general fund is $9,189,188 and is 48.52% of the budget.
The road fund is $2,481,209 and is 13.10% of the budget.
The jail fund is $4,138,830 and is 21.85% of the budget.
Local Government Economic Assistance funds, designated for roads, is $300,450 and is 1.59% of the budget.
Federal grants, designated for capital projects, is $50,000 and is 0.26% of the budget.
The 911 fund for emergency dispatching services through Kentucky State Police is $193,000 and is 1.02% of the budget.
Another new fund in the budget, county clerk permanent storage fees, is $46,000 and is 0.24% of the budget.
And, the ARPA funding of $2,541,983 is 13.42% of the budget.
Simpson Fiscal Court approved first reading of the proposed budget ordinance at its meeting on May 3. The vote for approval was four to one with magistrate Myron Thurman casting the lone no vote. He did not give a specific reason for his vote.
The budget must now get state approval, second reading court approval and be published to take effect.
The county’s 22-23 fiscal year begins July 1.
The budget can be seen on line at www.simpsoncountyky.gov. A copy of the budget is also available at the Simpson County Judge Executive’s Office in the Courthouse.
Also approved was second reading and final passage of an ordinance amending the county’s 21-22 Fiscal Year budget and first reading of another ordinance amending the same budget.
Amendments to the county clerk’s office and sheriff’s office 2022 budgets and amendments to both offices maximum salaries for deputies were approved.
The court approved an engineering proposal from Arnold Consulting, at a cost of $13,500, for the Kenny Perry Drive low water crossing bridge replacement project.
Also at the meeting, funding for county participation in a Western Kentucky University weather program was approved. The program includes installation of a weather station at the county maintenance barn.
The county is providing a 13% local match, or $975, of the initial costs to participate in the program with grant funds used to pay the remaining costs. The county will also pay an annual fee of $500 after the initial costs.
The new weather station will be in addition to a WKU Mesonet Weather Station currently in use in southwest Simpson County.
Also given approval was the County Road Aid Cooperative Program Agreement.
The county’s April 30 financial statement was approved, subject to audit.
May 24 at 8:30 a.m. was set as the date and time for public hearings at the Courthouse on the county’s use of County Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance funding. Both funds are from the state.
Fiscal Court will not meet for its regular scheduled meeting on May 17 due to the primary election that day, but will hold a special called meeting May 24 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Courthouse.
