Downtown Franklin was filled with music and people last Saturday for the second annual Summer Vibes Music Festival.
Alternative country and Americana artist Rayland Baxter headlined this year’s show, along with Southern rap group Nappy Roots.
Other bands and performers that led up to the two-headline acts included Jive Talk, Gravel Switch and Kaleb Cecil.
A Songwriters Showcase featuring area songwriters started off the event.
“It went great, I don’t see how it could have went much better,” Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Executive Director Kim Roberts said. “The bands were good, we had a good crowd. It (crowd) was slow in the beginning, but as it started to cool off people came out.”
Rain was not a factor in this year’s festival as during the inaugural event last year when a heavy rain moved through the area during the event.
“We had good weather, it was hot, but no rain like last year,” Roberts said.
Roberts said, “Overall we’re happy, the bands were all good, they all put on a good show.” She also said the diversity of the bands at the event “brought out different faces.”
Simpson County Tourism Executive Director Amy Ellis shared the same thoughts about the event.
“I thought it was great, great bands,” Ellis said. “I thought it was a good day in general. Everyone had a good time. The bands were really nice, they (bands) seemed to enjoy it.”
Ellis said the size of the crowd attending the festival was “definitely bigger this year ... much bigger.” She said it is hard to determine the exact number of people who were at the event due in part to people coming and going throughout the festival but estimated in all that several thousand people attended.
Ellis also said that the crowd size grew as temperatures cooled late in the afternoon.
Ellis said from a tourism standpoint the festival “was great,” noting the event drew “a lot of out of town visitors.”
Roberts said a lot of messages were received prior to the festival asking about available lodging near downtown Franklin.
Roberts and Ellis said comments about the festival so far have been good.
“Most all of the comments have been good, no negative ones yet,” Roberts said. “People were thankful and happy Franklin has a music festival and already asking if there is going to be one next year.”
“All positive comments,” Ellis said. “We learned a lot last year (inaugural event) that helped us this year and learned a lot this year that will help us next year.”
The Simpson County Tourism Commission and Franklin-Simpson Renaissance presented the Summer Vibes Music Festival.
Sponsors included the City of Franklin, German American Bank, F-S Community Arts Council, Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce, Simpson Fiscal Court, Legacy Real Estate Group, Holiday Inn Express and Thunder Sound Recording Studio.
