A Nashville man was arrested in connection with the alleged attempted theft of a catalytic converter off a vehicle at Hunt Ford on Garvin Lane on Saturday, June 5.
Johnny R. Leath, 37, was charged with attempted theft by unlawful taking — parts from vehicle — $500 or more but under $10,000, fleeing or evading police — second degree — on foot, public intoxication — controlled substance — excludes alcohol and criminal mischief.
Franklin Police were dispatched at about 4:10 a.m. to Hunt Ford after a passerby on I-65 saw what was thought to be a person lying under a vehicle in the parking lot.
The arrest citation said after police arrived a sound of what appeared to be metal being cut was heard and two men were observed lying under a Ford F-250 pick up truck.
The citation said after being told to show their hands the two men got out from under the truck and allegedly ran.
Leath was detained after a brief foot pursuit.
The citation said the exhaust system of the truck the two men was under was cut in the area of the catalytic converter.
And, the citation said a backpack containing a saw, two saw blades, two cell phones, electric tape and bolt cutters was allegedly under the vehicle.
Officer Michael Carder apprehended Leath and made the arrest.
The citation did not say if the other man who ran from police was apprehended.
Franklin Police is investigating almost 40 burglaries at rental storage units between May 16 and June 7.
Police say 30 burglaries were at Premium Storage on Harding Road and seven were at Storage Rentals of America on Nashville Road.
Values of the stolen property was not listed on the reports except for one burglary in which $5,442 worth of clothing and shoes were stolen.
A two-vehicle rear end collision on South Main Street at the intersection of Cherry Street injured three people on Wednesday, June 9.
All three, Myra J. Tarrence, 59, and Conner L. Greer, 20, both Franklin and Elizabeth Harrison, 20, of LaCenter, Kentucky, were taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin.
The collision report says all three were occupants of a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 driven by Ms. Tarrence involved in the collision with a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Kenneth W. Hays, 60, of Bowling Green.
Both vehicles were northbound when the collision occurred at 4:40 p.m.
Franklin Police Officer Timothy Summers filed the collision report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bowling Green woman on a possession of a controlled substance -cocaine charge following a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 8.
Anna Carter Sanders, 47, was also charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said a straw containing a substance was allegedly found in the vehicle driven by Ms. Sanders when the traffic stop was made on Scottsville Road at Raines Drive at about 1 a.m.
Deputy sheriff Dexter Seward made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portland, Tennessee woman on a drug possession charge and three other charges on Wednesday, June 9.
Rachel Ann Skaggs, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, improper equipment and no registration plates.
The arrest was made after a vehicle driven by Ms. Skaggs was stopped by the sheriff’s office at Valvoline on Nashville Road at 3:45 p.m.
The arrest citation says needles were allegedly found in the vehicle including one allegedly containing an unknown substance.
Deputy sheriff Dexter Seward made the arrest.
A Franklin man was arrested on two drug related charges following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, June 5.
Jason A. Hart, 45, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
The other charges against Hart are operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol — third offense, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited and speeding.
The traffic stop was made on Steele Road at about 2 a.m.
The arrest citation said six Hydrocodone were allegedly found in Hart’s wallet.
Deputy sheriff Dexter Seward made the arrest.
A Lebanon, Tennessee woman has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of a vehicle from the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs on May 4.
Amy Caroline Puryear, 37, is charged with complicity to theft by unlawful taking — auto — $500 or more but under $10,000.
The arrest warrant says Ms. Puryear was allegedly driving a vehicle that three suspects arrived in and allegedly followed the person that left with the stolen vehicle.
Franklin Police Officer Timothy Summers obtained the arrest warrant that was served by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 3.
Franklin Police cited a Portland, Tennessee man on five drug related charges following a traffic stop at Pilot with Wendy’s restaurant on Scottsville Road on Thursday, June 3.
Glen McCloud, 32, was cited for possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, illegal possession of legend drug, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and possession of marijuana.
He was also cited for no tail lamps, no operators or moped license and failure to produce insurance card.
The citation said plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana were allegedly in the vehicle. It also said two pills identified as Gabapentin were allegedly in McCloud’s pocket.
Officer Troy Lamastus issued the citation.
A Franklin man told police $1,250 worth of household items was stolen from a storage unit he is renting on Kenneth Utley Drive.
Franklin Police say the stolen items included wooden kitchen chairs, crock pots, various pots and pans and skillets.
Officer Jenna Trodglen filed the offense report that said the theft happened between March 5 and May 8.
A Old Hickory, Tennessee man told Franklin Police his pistol was stolen from his truck while at Kentucky Downs Gaming Hall on Monday, May 31 between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Officer Timothy Summers filed the offense report that said the pistol is valued at $600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.