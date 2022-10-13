A burn ban has been issued for all of Simpson County by county Judge-Executive Mason Barnes.
The order is because of excessive dryness and fire hazard conditions and includes a ban of fireworks and burning any material outdoors.
In the order, Barnes says the lack of rain in recent weeks has produced dry conditions in area grasslands and woodlands, lawns and shrubbery and crop areas that poses an increased risk of damage from wildfires, caused by open burning and fireworks.
The ban took effect immediately when it was issued Oct. 7 and will be lifted by order after sufficient rainfall abates hazardous conditions.
Kentucky state law provides for penalties for violations of no less than $50 and no more than $500.
There has been no measurable rain in Franklin since Sept. 24.
— Staff report
