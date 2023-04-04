Congratulations to Franklin-Simpson High School’s Seth Pinson on being at the University of Louisville! Seth is one of 10 recipients out of hundreds of applicants chosen for the incoming class at U of L to earn this distinct honor.
The McConnell Scholars Program is a prestigious enrichment program aimed at Kentucky residents who have demonstrated outstanding leadership potential and are committed to the principles of scholarship, leadership and service. There are 10 awards given each year, and the program has produced more than 200 successful alumni. The program is open to Kentucky high school graduates with a minimum 3.5 GPA and 26 ACT or 1230 SAT. Applicants must at least minor in political science.
The amount of the award will be determined by a selections committee, and will vary up to full tuition. Additionally, each scholar will have the opportunity to participate in domestic and international travel experiences associated with the Center, as well as annual leadership retreats throughout Kentucky. In addition, each Scholar may apply for funding to support individual travel and internship plans. Recipients develop leadership skills through liberal arts seminars, great book discussions, domestic and international internships and a variety of networking opportunities. Past participants have met world leaders including two sitting presidents, two Supreme Court Justices, six Secretaries of State, and numerous U.S. Senators, ambassadors and leaders of foreign nations.
