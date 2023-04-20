Rising country artist Shantaia brings her powerful and unique vocals for a concert at the Temple Theatre in Portland, Tenn. on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.
Fellow Canadian Mark Gallant will kick off the show with his blend of soft rock 60s and 70s music. Shantaia will hit the stage with her full band at approximately 8:10 p.m.
Shantaia is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter who was born and raised in the tiny town of Spiritwood, Saskatchewan. Shantaia’s voice, much like her name, is unforgettable. She recently toured with The Washboard Union and has also opened for names such as Kane Brown, Chris Lane, Ryan Hurd, Emerson Drive, Charlie Major and more.
Shantaia has played festivals all over Canada, including Cavendish Beach Music Festival, North by Northeast, Dauphins Country Fest, and Country Thunder Sask, and because of SaskMusic and Breakout West, Shantaia played an official Americana Fest Showcase in 2019 in Nashville.
On Feb. 26, 2021, Shantaia released her single “Had a Good Weekend” to all digital platforms and Canadian Country radio independently and hit 54 on BDS and 52 on Mediabase to become her highest charting single at the time, and impressive for an independent artist.
The summer jam of 2021 official music video was featured on CMT Nashville and landed in the top 40 songs of 2021 on SiriusXM’s Top of The Country Ch. 171.
The single, “Broke to Brand New,” was released in January of 2022 and quickly became Shantaia’s first top 35 single, hitting 33 on the charts.
The rising country star had an incredible 2022. Canadian Country Music week, participating in two CCMA-sanctioned events, including being a finalist in the SiriusXM Top of the Country, and hosting and playing the CCMA songwriter unplugged series show.
After hitting 1 million streams with Broke to Brand New, the music video for her follow-up single, “Hung Over You,” was exclusively premiered the music video with The Boot and was featured on CMT. The fierce Country power ballad landed massive playlists including the major all-genre New Music Friday US as the only independent Country artist that week. Most recently, the highly anticipated concept album “Exes and Friends” dropped on Feb. 24, garnering all kinds of attention with the media, and the album already has almost 2 million streams total.
Tickets to the show are available at https://templetheatretn.com. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Temple Theatre, please contact Barry Young at barry@templetheatretn.com.
