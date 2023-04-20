FRANWS-04-20-23 SHANTAIA

Rising country artist Shantaia brings her powerful and unique vocals for a concert at the Temple Theatre in Portland, Tenn. on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Fellow Canadian Mark Gallant will kick off the show with his blend of soft rock 60s and 70s music. Shantaia will hit the stage with her full band at approximately 8:10 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.