Stark Truss Company celebrates 60th anniversary

Stark Truss Company celebrated the company’s 60th anniversary on June 5 with events for their employees and others at its locations including the Franklin plant on North Main Street, which is pictured here.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED BY STARK TRUSS

Stark Truss Company’s 60th anniversary was celebrated at the company’s Franklin plant on June 5.

The company celebrated by providing food and entertainment for the employees, their families and other special guests at the facility at 825 North Main Street.

