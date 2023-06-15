Stark Truss Company celebrates 60th anniversary

Stark Truss Company’s 60th anniversary was celebrated at the company’s Franklin plant on June 5.
The company celebrated by providing food and entertainment for the employees, their families and other special guests at the facility at 825 North Main Street.
Stark Truss has been in Kentucky for 20 years and moved from Auburn to its current location in Franklin in 2017. The Franklin plant currently has 87 employees.
Stark Truss Company was founded in 1963 and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of wood components for the construction industry.
The company’s website says the Stark Truss construction product line includes roof and floor trusses, wall panels, laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-Joists, glulam posts, pre-built stairs, StarkLam beams, and connector hardware.
The Stark Truss corporate headquarters is in Canton, Ohio. Its other locations in addition to Franklin are in Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, and New York.
More information about the company and its Franklin facility is on the Stark Truss Company, Inc. Franklin, Kentucky Facebook page.
