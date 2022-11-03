A Franklin man was arrested on eight charges following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on Oct. 24.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office charged Calvin Daniel Scott, 58, with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, second offense and three traffic violations.
Deputy sheriff Shauntel Mincy made the arrest.
A White House, Tenn. man was arrested by Franklin Police on a Simpson County warrant that led to other charges on Oct. 26.
After his arrest on the warrant charging him with theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting, Zachary Bray, 37, was also charged with promoting contraband and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrests.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Fayetteville, Tenn. woman on two drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road on Oct. 24.
Demetrius Dawn Peak, 55, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Deputy sheriff Quinton Wright made the arrest.
A Franklin man is charged with criminal mischief stemming from an alleged assault that resulted in property damage at a residence.
Alex Farron Bogle, 38, was arrested on Oct. 24.
The arrest warrant says the alleged damage occurred at a mobile home on Brown Road on Sept. 21.
No charges were placed stemming from the alleged assault.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Dexter Seward obtained the arrest warrant that was served by deputy sheriff Zach Duke.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin woman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — second offense (methamphetamine) on Oct. 23.
Crista L. Cardwell, 47, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and failure to notify address change to the department of transportation.
The arrest was made when a warrant was served on charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $1,000 less than $10,000 and criminal mischief — residential rental property.
The warrant said Cardwell allegedly damaged property and stole items when she was evicted from a residence.
Deputy sheriff Quinton Wright made the arrests.
Franklin Police say $2,580 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen from a storage unit that was broken into at Storage Units of America on Nashville Road.
A stereo system and equipment, computers and monitors, knives and jewelry is among the stolen items that belong to a Franklin woman.
The offense report filed by officer Monta Cherry said the theft was reported to police Oct. 21.
A Park City man was arrested after Franklin Police say he was found sleeping in a vehicle at the Fix Foundation on Kenneth Utley Drive on the morning of Oct. 22.
Jeremy Allen Rowe, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia buy-possess.
Officer Brian Wise made the arrest.
