Simpson County Drug Task Force Agents located 34 marijuana plants with a total street value of $75,000 in a cornfield in Middleton on Aug. 12.
A press release from the task force says it was contacted by a local resident concerning a marijuana grow in the middle of a cornfield.
The release says task force agents along with the resident located two plots in the field where corn had been cut down and replaced with marijuana.
The plants were destroyed.
Assisting agencies included Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Police.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on a charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry Aug. 19.
Christion Price, 18, residence listed as unknown on the arrest citation, was arrested at 634 Morgantown Road.
A press release says the sheriff’s office received tips and intelligence from multiple Simpson County residents who were concerned that a non-compliant sex offender was allegedly residing at an apartment in Walnut Forrest. He had also allegedly been seen at the local playground in the presence of minors.
The release says the sheriff’s office completed an investigation and made the arrest at approximately 10 p.m.
A Bowling Green man was injured when he lost control of the motorcycle he was operating Aug. 13 and wrecked on Pilot Knob Road.
David Gordon, 44, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Bowling Green following the collision, which happened at about 4:50 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said Gordon was westbound eight miles northwest of Franklin when he began to enter a curve and lost control of the 2009 Harley Davidson he was operating.
Gordon was the only person on the motorcycle, which came to rest in the roadway.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright filed the collision report.
Franklin Police arrested a Scottsville woman Aug. 21 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after responding to an alleged shoplifter at Walmart.
Amanda D. Belk, 35, was also charged with theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Officer Jenna Trodglen made the arrest at about 4:30 p.m.
A Goodlettsville, Tenn., woman was arrested Aug. 20 after she was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine at the Simpson County Detention Center.
Charita L. Anderson, 29, was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and promoting contraband.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 5:45 p.m.
An Old Hickory, Tenn., man was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with the alleged theft of a vehicle belonging to a Franklin man.
Walter Tittle, 43, was arrested August 18 on a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,000 but less than $10,000.
The arrest warrant says the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was allegedly taken late night Feb. 24 or early the following morning from a Morgantown Road residence where Tittle had been staying.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Matt Freeman obtained the arrest warrant that was served by the sheriff’s office.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin woman Aug. 12 on a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge following a traffic stop.
Sara L. Brown, 37, was also charged with operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, display or possession of cancelled or fictitious operator’s license and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest at about 2:50 p.m. following the traffic stop on North High Street.
A Franklin man was arrested Aug. 10 on a drug possession charge following a traffic stop.
James Anthony Hullett, 50, was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) in addition to two traffic violations.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest at 8:15 p.m. following the traffic stop at Pilot with Wendy’s restaurant on Scottsville Road.
Franklin police are investigating an act of criminal mischief resulting in $2,000 damage to two vehicles.
The offense report said the damage occurred to a work van and work truck at Burton’s Quality Pools on North Main Street and is believed to have taken place during the early morning hours of Aug. 7.
The report said the owner of the business told police someone took a vehicle from the parking lot, returned it and sprayed glue on various areas of a work van. Spray glue was also used to vandalize the dashboard and other parts of a work truck.
Its believed the keys to the van were taken.
Officer Brian Wise filed the offense report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Tennessee residents Aug. 8 following a traffic stop.
The driver of the vehicle, Richard D. Harrell, 54, of Cottontown was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, driving on DUI suspended license and two traffic violations.
The passenger of the vehicle, Cynthia Renee Boyd, 51, of Portland, Tenn., was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Arresting deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the traffic stop on Nashville Road at about 8:25 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alvaton woman Aug. 5 on a charge of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop of a vehicle that she was a passenger.
Lexus Fowler, 20, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
The traffic stop was made at about 7:10 p.m. on Macedonia Road.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the stop and the arrest.
A Franklin woman was arrested on two drug related charges Aug. 4 following a traffic stop of a vehicle she was driving by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
Kathleen Philbrick, 42, was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess along with two traffic violations.
The arresting deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the traffic stop on Nashville Road at the I-65 interchange at about 10:10 p.m.
A Franklin woman was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Franklin Police arrested Nellie M. Maxwell, 42, at about 12:30 a.m.
The arrest citation said the arresting officer got out with a vehicle parked behind Wilkins Eye Care in which she was a passenger. Maxwell was originally arrested on two warrants followed by the arrest on the drug possession charge.
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrest.
A Franklin man told police his motorcycle was stolen between noon July 29 and about 7:15 p.m. Aug. 1.
The Franklin Police offense report says the 2006 Honda Shadow Spirit 750 was stolen from a detached garage at a residence in the 500 block of West Kentucky Avenue.
The report said the motorcycle is valued at $5,000 and no other items were stolen.
Captain Richard Vaughn filed the offense report.
