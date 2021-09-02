Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ soccer team overcame an early deficit in the 2nd Half by scoring three goals to defeat the Hart County Raiders 3-1 in the Section 2 Region 2 championship game last Monday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
With the victory, the Wildcats are one of eight teams that will advance to play in the Class 2-A Tournament in Owensboro. They will play the Region 1 champion but date and time has not yet been announced.
After a scoreless 1st Half, the Raiders scored on a penalty kick early in the 2nd Half but a goal by junior Gabe Jones tied the match at 1-1.
“Huge goal and the pass wasn’t meant for me but that was a big momentum shifter because that got everybody going,” Gabe Jones said. “We were right back in it and we knew we had a chance to get this one. It’s a big win for us but we also have bigger games coming up, especially in the district.”
“Hart County packed it up in the middle, having a lot of people on defense. That is something that we have never seen before,” Sam Mylor said. “They are a big team, size wise. Their smallest player was equivalent to our biggest player.”
Later, senior Ben Banton’s goal gave Franklin-Simpson a 2-1 lead and sophomore Peyton Martin with an insurance goal late in the match gave them a 3-1 victory.
“It wasn’t, in my opinion, what they were doing defensively but it was more what we weren’t doing offensively,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “It is big to score after giving up one on a PK. They scored and we responded with a goal about a minute to a minute and a half later. Hats off to the players for not putting their heads down after Hart County scored. Kept playing, got one back then got another one. Seized momentum and got one late to put it away.”
Freshman Griff Banton had two assists with one from sophomore Kody Alexander.
