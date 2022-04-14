The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bowling Green man on eight charges after receiving a call of a theft in progress on Nashville Road on April 7.
Tony Ray Belcher, 46, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespassing — third degree, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing or evading police — second degree — on foot.
Belcher was also charged with escape — third degree, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
The arrest citation said the sheriff’s office was called at 12:50 p.m. to a theft in progress in the 5400 block of Nashville Road.
The citation said after being told law enforcement was en route, Belcher allegedly fled on foot. A Franklin Police officer found Belcher in a stable at Kentucky Downs.
The citation said Belcher was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine. It said marijuana roaches and seeds were allegedly in a vehicle where the constable originally located Belcher.
Deputy sheriff Josh Blackburn arrested Belcher at 1:15 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a dozen charges following a traffic stop on April 4.
Paul Allen Yates, 53, was charged with possession of controlled substance third or more offense — methamphetamine, trafficking in controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance — third offense.
Yates was also charged with driving on a DUI suspended license — aggravator circumstance, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock device and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
Other charges were failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, possessing license when privileges are revoked and three traffic violations.
The arrest citation said Yates was allegedly in possession of two bags containing suspected methamphetamine and a large amount of U.S. currency. It said a suspected marijuana cigarette was also allegedly in the vehicle driven by Yates.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrest at 9:35 p.m. following the traffic stop in the IGA parking lot.
A Franklin man was arrested following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and was also arrested on additional charges after being taken to the Simpson County Detention Center.
Daniel Robert Ray, 35, was charged following the traffic stop with two counts each of wanton endangerment — second degree — police officer and attempted assault — third degree — police or probation officer.
Other charges include one count each of drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, possession of a controlled substance — second offense — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and fleeing or evading police — second degree — on foot.
He also was charged with menacing, resisting arrest and criminal mischief — third degree.
Ray was arrested by the sheriff’s office at the detention center on charges of promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance — heroin, trafficking in a controlled substance — heroin and trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
An arrest citation said following the traffic stop on Nashville Road, a suspected meth pipe containing a substance and suspected TCH wax were allegedly found during a search of Ray’s backpack.
The citation said Ray then allegedly ran on foot, but was taken to the ground and allegedly fought with two deputy sheriffs during which he allegedly attempted to kick one deputy sheriff and push another deputy.
The citation said there were two unsuccessful attempts to use a taser on Ray before OC spray was used.
Another arrest citation said after being lodged in the detention center, a search was conducted during which bags of suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana was allegedly discovered.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made both arrests following the initial traffic stop at about 8:50 p.m. on April 2.
A resident of the 700 block of Phillips Street in Franklin told police someone stole a package from her front porch.
The Franklin Police offense report said the package had been left by the post office and contained a heating element valued at $60.
The theft occurred between about 5:15 p.m. March 28 and about 2:30 p.m. April 1.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the offense report.
The incident is being investigated as a felony offense of theft of mail matter.
Franklin Favorite staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.