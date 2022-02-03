U.S. Senate candidate and former Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker will make a campaign stop in Franklin on March 3.
Booker, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the May primary for U.S. Senator, will be in Franklin from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. The exact location of Booker’s visit to Franklin has not been announced.
The release says Booker will be holding outdoor “drive-in” style rallies.
Additional stops already scheduled on the tour include Frankfort, Erlanger, Morehead and Paducah.
The campaign says it will add additional dates in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.