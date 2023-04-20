A Franklin man was sentenced on April 17 to more than 21 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession.
Adrian Nolan, 42, was sentenced to 260 months for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Kentucky says according to court documents on Dec. 31, 2019, Nolan possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack cocaine), and a mixture of cocaine. Nolan also possessed a Glock 23, .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol in furtherance of his drug trafficking.
The release says Nolan was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had been convicted of the following felony offenses:
On Jan. 5, 2009 in U. S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base and aiding and abetting;
On March 17, 2009 in Simpson Circuit Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance;
On March 16, 2009 in Simpson Circuit Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense;
On Dec. 19, 2005, in Simpson Circuit Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance;
And, on Feb. 21, 2000 in Simpson Circuit Court, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Nolan was ordered to serve five years on supervised release after the 260-month sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
HSI Bowling Green, the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
The sentencing announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud of Homeland Security Investigations Nashville, Director Jacky Hunt of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, and Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
The press release says this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), “a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”
