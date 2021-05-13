Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 51 calls during April. Through April 30 a total of 167 calls had been received during 2021.
There were no structure fires in Simpson County in April; however, F-S Fire Rescue provided mutual aid at a structure fire outside of Simpson County.
There were 13 traffic collisions including eight involving personal injury.
There were two brush fires, two vehicle fires — a passenger car and a commercial vehicle and one call to a car on fire in a dumpster.
There were two smoke scares, and one call each to a cooking fire, animal rescue, garbage fire, and natural gas leak.
The remaining calls were false alarms, the fire was out on arrival, the call was unfounded, or firefighters were canceled while en route.
