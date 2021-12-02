Worldwide Technologies, founded in 2006 by Mike Jones and Kenny Whitworth is planning its second expansion at its facility in Franklin, Kentucky. Worldwide Technologies moved to Franklin in 2010 and has grown from 5 employees to over 100. The company located in a 27,000 sq. ft. available building in Franklin’s Wilkey North Industrial Park.
Several years later the company expanded their building by adding 24,000 square feet to their facility.
“We have outgrown our building again” President of Worldwide Technologies Mike Jones said. “Our sales are continuing to increase and we need more manufacturing space. Franklin has been a great community for our manufacturing plant and we are pleased to be expanding once again in this great city.”
An additional 40,000 sq. ft. is planned for the current building creating a total of 91,000 sq. ft.
Scott, Murphy, and Daniel will be constructing the addition to the plant. Some 20 to 30 new jobs will be added at Worldwide Technologies once the expansion is completed.
“We are very thankful to continue our growth in Franklin, Kentucky. The Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority and the Franklin and Simpson County leaders have done a wonderful job to attract business and industry to help better the community,” Jones added.
“Worldwide Technologies is a great ambassador for Franklin,” Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority said. “Not only does the company provide over 100 jobs for our area, they are constantly promoting Franklin to other businesses and industries that are considering Franklin for a location. We could not ask for a better industrial partner in our area than Worldwide Technologies.”
“This is an exciting announcement for Franklin,” Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said. “The new jobs and investment Worldwide Technologies is making is great news for our city. We appreciate the multi-million dollar investment they are making in their facility in Franklin.”
Worldwide Technologies specializes in manufacturing precision mechanical products for automotive and other manufacturing companies throughout the mid-South area. For more information regarding Worldwide Technologies or the Franklin-Simpson County area contact Dennis Griffin at 270-586-4477 or at fsindustry@bellsouth.net.
“This is the second major expansion Worldwide Technologies has made at their plant since locating in Simpson County 11 years ago,” Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said. “That is a real complement to our community. I congratulate both Mike Jones and his staff on their continued success with this excellent manufacturing company.”
