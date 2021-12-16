Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon seeking re election

Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon is seeking reelection.
Dixon filed as a candidate on Dec. 13.
City offices are nonpartisan and will be decided in the November 2022 general election.
Dixon was elected mayor in November 2018 and took office the following January. He previously served 12 years as a Franklin city commissioner.
He is a member of Franklin First Baptist Church where he is Sunday School director, a deacon and serves on numerous committees.
Dixon serves on numerous boards including the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, F-S Housing Authority and Barren River Area Development District Aging Development. He is a member of the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce and has twice been chamber president.
Dixon is a member of the Kentucky League of Cities Executive Legislative Board.
He is a Franklin-Simpson High School graduate and a member of the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame.
Dixon was employed at the former Sullivan’s Department Store in Franklin for 41 years and was then employed for 10 and one half years at Dillard’s as a men’s suit specialist.
“I’ve had a wonderful three years serving Franklin as mayor. We’ve had wonderful growth.” Dixon said. “We have many, many good things in the works for Franklin coming down the pike. I want to continue to be a part of the continued growth and many good things that are coming. I love this community and want to continue serving.”
He is the son of the late Luther and Lorene Dixon, is married to Donna Collins Dixon and has two children, Amy Dixon Munch and Brandon Dixon.
